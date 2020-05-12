Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $6,665,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.89. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

