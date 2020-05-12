Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.19% of Ingredion worth $514,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.