Ink (INK) Market Cap Achieves $790,901.94

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $790,901.94 and approximately $613.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02155813 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00174789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Exmo, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, LBank, HitBTC, Exrates, Coinrail, CoinBene, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Gate.io and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

