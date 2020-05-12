Ink Protocol Market Cap Reaches $112,955.13 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Bibox and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $112,955.13 and $61.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.02108446 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00177951 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00041786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,337,026 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

