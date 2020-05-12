InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.41% of InMode worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in InMode by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of INMD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 326,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $827.46 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million. InMode had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

