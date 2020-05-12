Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INO stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. 31,346,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,107,544. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.34. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.