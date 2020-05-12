Inpex’s (VNNVF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC downgraded Inpex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inpex has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS VNNVF remained flat at $$48.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.87. Inpex has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $56.97.

Inpex Company Profile

