Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO Sells $1,103,062.08 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $1,103,062.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,561,483.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IPHI stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.20. 39,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $116.98.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inphi from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

