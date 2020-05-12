Insider Buying: AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Insider Acquires 100,764 Shares of Stock

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) insider Rupert Myer bought 100,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,649.40 ($60,744.26).

Shares of AMH stock remained flat at $A$0.87 ($0.61) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 252,632 shares. AMCIL Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of A$1.04 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $240.92 million and a P/E ratio of 33.27.

AMCIL Company Profile

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

