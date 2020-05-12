Insider Buying: Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Insider Purchases 512 Shares of Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Hamish Paton bought 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £148.48 ($195.32).

Hamish Paton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Hamish Paton purchased 896 shares of Amigo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £143.36 ($188.58).

Amigo stock opened at GBX 27.39 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.03. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 10.48 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.81).

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

