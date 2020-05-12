Insider Buying: Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) Insider Purchases 21,200 Shares of Stock

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) insider Philip Ehrmann acquired 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £40,704 ($53,543.80).

Shares of AJG stock opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.51. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 264.60 ($3.48).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

