Insider Buying: Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 776,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,132. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPFH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

