Insider Buying: Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Director Frederic Oeschger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Frederic Oeschger bought 4,199 shares of Community Bancorp. (VT) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $48,708.40.

Community Bancorp. (VT) stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 2,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.14. Community Bancorp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.90.

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter. Community Bancorp. (VT) had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

Community Bancorp. (VT) Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts.

