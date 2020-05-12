Insider Buying: Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Insider Buys 17,500 Shares of Stock

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) insider Michael Snyder purchased 17,500 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80).

LON MTRO traded up GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 78.64 ($1.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.95. Metro Bank PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 69 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 893.50 ($11.75).

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metro Bank PLC will post 8690.999864 EPS for the current year.

MTRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 336.70 ($4.43).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

