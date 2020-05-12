Insider Buying: Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Insider Acquires 900 Shares of Stock

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) insider Gerald L. Jr. Cooksey acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $12,042.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,168.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.17. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBNC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.