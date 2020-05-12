Insider Buying: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Buys 1,100 Shares of Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director S. Jane Marshall bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$15,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at C$259,858.08.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.41 and a 12-month high of C$27.92.

Several research analysts have commented on REI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.41.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

