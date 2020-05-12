Insider Buying: Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Chairman Buys 2,343 Shares of Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Chairman Bob Rosenthal acquired 2,343 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $14,760.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SFE traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,886. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFE shares. ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 740,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

