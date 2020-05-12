Insider Buying: Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Insider Acquires 29,850 Shares of Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Gareth Thomas bought 29,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £10,149 ($13,350.43).

Shares of Share stock traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 32.99 ($0.43). 15,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Share Plc. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Share (LON:SHRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

About Share

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

