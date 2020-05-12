Insider Buying: Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Insider Buys 1,864 Shares of Stock

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) insider Jennifer Lawrence bought 1,864 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 536 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.04 ($13,142.65).

TM17 traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 518 ($6.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,406 shares. Team17 Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 635 ($8.35). The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.66 million and a PE ratio of 40.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 537.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 440.03.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TM17 shares. Shore Capital downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Team17 Group to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 452 ($5.95) in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 489.40 ($6.44).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.