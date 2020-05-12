Insider Buying: Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Director Eric P. Edelstein bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VLY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

