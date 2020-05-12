Insider Buying: Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) Insider Purchases 4,900 Shares of Stock

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) insider Craig Dunn acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$16.13 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,027.20 ($56,047.66).

Shares of WBC stock traded down A$0.40 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$15.23 ($10.80). The stock had a trading volume of 10,763,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,000. Westpac Banking Corp has a fifty-two week low of A$13.47 ($9.55) and a fifty-two week high of A$30.05 ($21.31). The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$22.47.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

