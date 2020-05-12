Insider Selling: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AERI traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 816,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,171. The company has a market capitalization of $709.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $41.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

