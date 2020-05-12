Insider Selling: Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Insider Sells 161,915 Shares of Stock

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) insider Peter Butterfield sold 161,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,470 ($98.26), for a total transaction of £12,095,050.50 ($15,910,353.20).

Shares of LON APH opened at GBX 74.90 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Alliance Pharma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $397.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.