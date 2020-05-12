Insider Selling: Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells 5,280 Shares of Stock

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Dominic Doré sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$73,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$256,228.

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.90. 144,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,405. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. Cascades Inc has a one year low of C$8.78 and a one year high of C$15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

