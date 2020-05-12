Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $955,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. 4,509,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,268. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.84.

