Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells 15,016 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,838.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Raffi Garabedian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $252,153.98.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Cfra lowered their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

