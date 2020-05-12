Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Sells 21,862 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 21,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $2,022,890.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,053.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GH traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.73. 1,431,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 60,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $6,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

