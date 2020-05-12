Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,840,598.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $2,276,850.00.

Shares of IPGP traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. 419,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,381. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

