Insider Selling: KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Sells 37,266 Shares of Stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $165.57. 965,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 12.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KLA by 1,582.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 705,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in KLA by 3,778.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

