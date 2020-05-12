Insider Selling: Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 1,611 Shares of Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $102,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVCR traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 889,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,259. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

