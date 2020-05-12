Insider Selling: Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells 1,155 Shares of Stock

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$63,758.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,285.16.

Open Text stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.72. 139,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.83. Open Text Corp has a 52 week low of C$42.30 and a 52 week high of C$63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.