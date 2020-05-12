Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 4,219 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $445,442.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,176,232.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 440,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,579. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 152,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,669,000 after buying an additional 83,482 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $6,632,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

