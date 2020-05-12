Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Sells 6,633 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Todd Foley sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $132,991.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Todd Foley sold 22,155 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $450,632.70.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Todd Foley sold 1,626 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $32,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Todd Foley sold 15,826 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $317,627.82.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Todd Foley sold 19,108 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $289,677.28.

On Thursday, March 26th, Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $34,592.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $145,953.36.

RYTM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 194,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,856. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $910.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

