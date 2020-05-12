Insider Selling: Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CFO Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Anthony Dineen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,900 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $284,200.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $438,720.00.

RGR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.74. 124,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $60.06.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

