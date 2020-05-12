Insider Selling: Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $432,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,823.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RGR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 124,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,983. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.