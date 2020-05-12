Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 89,300 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,612,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,237. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenable from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

