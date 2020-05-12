Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 26,593 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $2,071,860.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.42. 1,249,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $90,429,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after buying an additional 1,099,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,205,000 after buying an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $48,915,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $39,297,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

