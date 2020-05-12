Insight Enterprises (NSIT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT):

5/11/2020 – Insight Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $63.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

5/4/2020 – Insight Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2020 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2020 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/26/2020 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,130,000 after purchasing an additional 117,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,152,000 after buying an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,622,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

