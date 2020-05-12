Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

5/6/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $42.00.

3/26/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

3/25/2020 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

NYSE INSP opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $6,240,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,651,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 89,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,328,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

