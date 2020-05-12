Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.56% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $37,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.51. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.80.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $6,240,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,000 shares of company stock worth $49,651,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

