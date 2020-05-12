Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) is Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,365 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises approximately 2.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.38% of Insulet worth $39,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Insulet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $228.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,800.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

