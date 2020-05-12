Intact Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.67 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$148.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.46.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$139.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.10. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$104.81 and a 1 year high of C$157.65.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total value of C$227,041.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,828,747.23. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.40, for a total value of C$153,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,473,900.58.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

