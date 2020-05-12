Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 3.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

