Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

