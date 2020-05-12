Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $144.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,672. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

