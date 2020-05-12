Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.06.

Shares of ICPT traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.74. 18,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,039. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

