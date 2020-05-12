Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.06.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,039. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.