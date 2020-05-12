Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.93.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE ICE opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

