Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura increased their price objective on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,600. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.13 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interface will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Interface by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.