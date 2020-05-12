Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$384.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$385.11 million.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,714. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$19.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.40. The stock has a market cap of $794.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

